Cape Coral water main break impacts 800 homes

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A water main break interrupted water service Wednesday morning for hundreds of customers near Country Club Boulevard, Cape Coral city spokeswoman Connie Barron said.

The water main break happened at around 6 a.m. on the 2300 block of Country Club Boulevard, Barron said. 800 customers along Country Club Boulevard from Nicholas Parkway to Veterans Parkway are being affected.

Crews are working to repair the 12-inch line break and water is expected to be restored by 1 p.m., according to Barron.

A precautionary boil notice will be issued to customers affected.

No further information was immediately available.