Brother of Teresa Sievers files wrongful death suit against Mark Sievers

FORT MYERS, Fla. The brother of Teresa Sievers, who was killed in her Bonita Springs home in 2015, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Mark Sievers, the accused mastermind of his wife’s murder.

The complaint was filed June 28 on the behalf of Patrick J. Tottenham, which lists him, as well as the Sievers’ daughters, Josephine and Carmella, as representatives of her estate.

Tottenham’s complaint demands a jury trial and argues the surviving family lost the future support, the probable net income, the companionship, and the services provided by the slain doctor.

The trial, if approved, will take place after Sievers criminal trial on his first-degree murder charge.

Mark Sievers, 48, was arrested several months after the arrests of Curtis Wayne Wright and Jimmy Rodgers, his alleged accomplices.

Rodgers was also indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Wright pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.