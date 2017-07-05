At least 2 injured in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. At least two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning on Thomas Street.

The shooting happened at around 12 a.m. on the 3000 block of Thomas Street, according to nearby neighbors. Thomas Street was shut down between Wright and Brown Street but reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and believe the father and son who live in the home were injured in the shooting.

The victims were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to nearby neighbors.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and their current conditions are unclear at this time.

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

