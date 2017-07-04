Truck crashes into Siesta Key restaurant

SIESTA KEY, Fla. A truck slammed into the Lobster Pot Restaurant on Ocean Boulevard and Canal Road Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ernest Fouraker, 62, of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, suffered what appeared to be a medical episode while driving north on Ocean and crashed his 2015 Dodge Ram into the restaurant, according to the FHP.

The crash took place just after 9 a.m. No one was in the restaurant at the time.

Fouraker was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.