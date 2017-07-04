Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Fourth of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 95 degrees with areas of scattered storms Tuesday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“It’s going to be a hot Fourth of July,” Devitt said. “With all that heat and humidity, it will feel like 104 degrees during the hottest part of the day.”

We will see another round of scattered rain and storms around 4 p.m. and it will linger into the early evening hours, according to Devitt.

View and hourly forecast here.