FORT MYERS, Fla. Southwest Florida residents can join 92.5 Fox News and run for a good cause Tuesday morning.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Centurylink Park on 14100 6 Mile Cypress Parkway.

All proceeds will benefit the Lee and Collier County Honor Flight Program.

Registration starts at $25.

For more information, visit the registration website.