Pair accused of stealing Lehigh Acres fireworks

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A man told deputies the fireworks he and a woman had been asked to watch were stolen.

It turns out they stole the fireworks themselves, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Naple, 25, and Ashley Lyall, 20, were arrested Sunday after they tried to sell the fireworks to undercover detectives, the sheriff’s office said.

Naple initially contacted deputies Thursday to report thousands of dollars worth of fireworks missing from a tent he and Lyall were asked to watch at Gunnery and Meadow roads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies noticed the fireworks for sale on a local website and arranged to meet the sellers, who turned out to to be Naple and Lyall, the sheriff’s office said. Most of the stolen fireworks were recovered.

Lyall is facing charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property and was released on $15,000 bond.

Naple remains in custody on $19,000 bond. He faces charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and filing a false statement.