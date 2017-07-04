In reversal, Lee County spares dog, allows for adoption

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. A 1-year-old pit bull that was scheduled to be put down Wednesday will be adopted by a new owner instead.

Layla, a dog found three weeks ago by a North Fort Myers woman, will get a new home, Lee County Domestic Animal Services said Tuesday night, reversing an earlier decision.

Sherri Hart said animal services invoked a county ordinance requiring lost pets to be turned over within 24 hours when representatives came to her home and took the dog that her daughter had found.

Animal services initially deemed the dog unfit for adoption because it didn’t get along with other animals, Hart said.

It’s unclear what prompted animal services to overturn its decision, but Layla’s story prompted a strong reaction on the WINK News Facebook page.