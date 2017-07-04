Holiday brings mixed results for Fort Myers Beach businesses

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. Beachgoers soaked up the sun Tuesday before settling in to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

That meant a business boom for Fort Myers Beach shops and restaurants.

“It’s been really good; it’s been a strong weekend all the way through. It started last Thursday and just kept on going,” said Jason Unger, owner of The Doghouse restaurant.

But hotels haven’t been so lucky. This year has been unusually difficult, Silver Sands Villas owner Andrea Carriere said.

“I had five check out this morning, (saying) that they just couldn’t stay for the fireworks, which was a shame,” she said.

The hotel usually requires a three-day minimum stay for holidays, but with Independence Day falling on Tuesday this year, that proved a stumbling block.

“It really depends on when the day falls because if it’s a mid-week, it’s difficult because people can’t stay the three (days) and they have to get back to work,” Carriere said.

But Carriere isn’t letting the situation get in the way of her fun.

“You know, it’s unfortunate they couldn’t enjoy the fireworks, but I’m going to,” she said.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 8:45 p.m. near Times Square.