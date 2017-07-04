Cape Coral homes sustain damage from afternoon storm

CAPE CORAL, Fla. A typical afternoon storm left its mark on four homes near Northwest First Place on Tuesday.

“I heard a snap and a lot of crackling and when I looked out, I seen the neighbors fence was gone. Then I talked to the other neighbor and his trampoline was over there,” homeowner Shirley Tussey said. “I guess it flew over my house.”

Tussey, who has lived there for 16 years, added this isn’t the first time a strong storm tossed her trampoline around.

“Trampolines tend to fly. That’s the second one that flew, and we had one that left too, and we decided we wouldn’t put another one in,” she said. “They don’t stay down too good.”

Tussey’s neighbor, Robin Ruse, was celebrating the Fourth of July downtown when the storm rolled through.

Ruse’s fence was ripped apart and her neighbors had missing shingles, a broken gutter and a snapped palm tree.

“I think if it was a little tornado, it would be a little bit more,” she said. “But that’s what we came home to, Happy Fourth of July to me.”

WINK News meteorologists believe the storm was a microburst, which is a small downdraft, instead of a tornado.