Tervis puts emphasis on ‘Made in America’ label

FORT MYERS, Fla. One local business believes a key to success is keeping their products made in America.

“You have much more hands-on control of your product when it’s under your roof,” Tervis Tumbler president Donnelly said. “You have control of your supply chain and you have better relationships with people when things are Made in America.”

It’s a value that’s been passed down from generation to generation.

“I remember walking through the factory and having the welders coming down and having that piercing noise plugging my ears and running as fast as I could,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly’s grandfather bought the company during the 1960s and started it in Osprey. Now, the company assembles its cups in a North Venice warehouse.

“He had a philosophy — instead of door to door, it would be dock to dock, so he would take the product and he would go from country club to country club,” Donnelly said about his grandfather.

Tervis tumblers are sold nationwide in 38 Tervis stores and in large retail chains.