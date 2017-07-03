Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Immokalee pool

IMMOKALEE, Fla. A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after nearly drowning at a public pool, the Immokalee Fire Control District said.

He was flown from the Immokalee Sports Complex pool at 505 Escambia St. to Lee Memorial Hospital, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was breathing at the time the sheriff’s office responded. He was also able to move his legs and toes, the fire control district said.

No further information is immediately available.