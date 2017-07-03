Scattered storms, increasing clouds for Monday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 94 degrees with areas of scattered storms Monday, WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“No rain is expected for first half of your Monday, but there may be a slight chance of rain by lunch,” Devitt said. “The better coverage of storms will begin during late afternoon hours and it will extend into the evening.”

Scattered rain and storms will impact parts of Interstate 75 and will bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds, according to Devitt.

“For the Fourth of July, scattered rain and storms will begin during the evening hours starting at around 6 p.m.,” Devitt said. “Storms will begin to diminish by 9 p.m.”

