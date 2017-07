FORT MYERS, Fla. A restaurant is planned for the space that was the site of a mass shooting less than a year ago.

The former Club Blu at 3580 Evans Ave. in the Carrell Corners plaza will be home to the eatery, the leasing agent for the property said.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will open or what it will be named.

The mother of one of the two teens killed in the July 2016 shooting at the club is planning a vigil in front of the site on July 24 this year.