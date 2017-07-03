Pregnant Fort Myers woman struck by lightning health condition improves

FORT MYERS, Fla. The condition of the pregnant woman struck by lightning was upgraded from critical to serious Monday morning, Lee Memorial Hospital said.

Meghan Davidson, 26, was nine-months pregnant when she was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood.

Davidson was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors delivered her baby boy. The condition of the baby, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital, was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.