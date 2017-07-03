Mother of Club Blu shooting victim plans vigil

FORT MYERS, Fla. The mother of one of two teens killed in the Club Blu mass shooting still can’t sleep.

“It’s been a long year,” said Stephanie White, whose 18-year-old son, Stef’an Strawder, was shot to death along with 14-year-old Sean Archilles on July 25, 2016. Gunshots wounded 18 others.

“I’m trying, trying to figure out how I’m going to cope with life without him here,” White said.

For now, she’s trying to channel her grief into a public remembrance. White is planning a candlelight vigil in honor of her son and other victims for 6 p.m. July 24 in front of the since-shuttered Club Blu at 3580 Evans Ave.

City and state officials are invited, as is the general public.

“We want to include everybody that was involved, that got hurt, that was there,” White said.

The Club Blu victims have been memorialized several times before, with basketball games, parties and even music videos. But still, the identity of the shooter, or shooters, remains unclear.

Investigators have been stonewalled by a lack of information from witnesses. The families of Strawder and Archilles have filed civil lawsuits against the club, the property owner and the property management company.

“If anybody knows anything about this, I would appreciate it, and I know my family would appreciate it, if they would just share what they know,” White said.