Hot car death: Okaloosa County baby abandoned in van

MARY ESTHER, Fla. A 7-week-old baby died Sunday when it was left in a van for eight hours, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The child’s mother had left the baby in a rear-facing car seat around 12:45 p.m. after church, the sheriff’s office said. Another family member found the baby dead inside the van around 9:30 p.m. and called 911.

The van was at the other family member’s home, but that family member reportedly wasn’t aware the baby was inside, the sheriff’s office said.

A sheriff’s office investigation is underway.