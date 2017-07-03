3 injured in Fort Myers shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a nightclub on Fowler Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:54 a.m. at Lookers on 4045 Fowler Street, police said.

Samantha Nguyen, 28, of Fort Myers, Owen Omar Mason, 29, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Jairzinho Mejia, 21, of Fort Myers were all shot in the parking lot.

Nguyen and Mason suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals, police said. Mejia was critically injured and remains at Lee Memorial Hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the identity of the shooter are unclear at this time.

Anyone with information can call Fort Myers Police Detective Emily Destefanis at 239-321-8011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.