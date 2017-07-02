Tebow gets first hit in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. Fewer people were there to see it, but Tim Tebow had a better day Sunday than in his Fort Myers debut Friday.

The vaunted former quarterback who’s making a foray into minor league baseball got on base twice in Sunday’s doubleheader after striking out in two Friday at-bats for the St. Lucie Mets.

Tebow beat out an infield single as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning of the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Fort Myers Miracle. He drew a walk in game one, but his performance against the Miracle has been a far cry from his first few games for St. Lucie.

The former Heisman trophy winner went 5 for 9, including a home run, in a three-game series against the Palm Beach Cardinals earlier this week. He’s only 1 for 5 so far against Fort Myers, but his batting average since his promotion to the high Class A Florida State League is still a cool .429.

Only 4,015 showed up to see Sunday’s doubleheader after 6,315 came for Friday’s game.

Tebow and the Mets are scheduled for one more crack against the Miracle at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Centurylink Sports Complex.