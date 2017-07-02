Multiple fatalities, injuries in Englewood crash

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. Multiple people were killed and injured early Sunday morning following a two vehicle crash at Sunnybrook Boulevard and Rosemont Drive, Charlotte County Fire & EMS said.

A white SUV with five occupants and a car with four occupants collided just before 4 a.m., officials said. A child in the SUV was flown to All Children’s Hospital and the vehicle’s four other occupants, two adults and two children, were taken to another hospital, officials said.

There were multiple fatalities in the second vehicle, but it was not immediately known whether all of the occupants were killed.

Sunnybrook Boulevard was closed between Ocean Spray Boulevard and Regina Drive.

No further information was immediately available.