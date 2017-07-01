Naples woman, 38, killed in Lee County crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 38-year-old woman died in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 75 at Alico Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Janine M. Lewis, of Naples, was pronounced dead at the scene following the wreck, which happened at around 2:09 a.m. on Interstate 75 at Alico Road, according to FHP. Lewis was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue southbound on the outside lane of Interstate 75.

Alexander Chavez Diaz, 38, of Hialeah, was driving a 2001 Volvo VNL southbound on Interstate 75 and was towing a semi-tractor by its fifth wheel, FHP said. Diaz was traveling at a speed of around 55 mph.

Lewis, who was not wearing a seat belt, failed to see Diaz traveling at a slower speed and collided with the vehicle being towed, the FHP said.

Diaz sustained minor injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, the FHP said. All three of his passengers were uninjured, the FHP said.

It is unclear how fast Lewis was traveling but speed is believed to be a contributing factor, the FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.