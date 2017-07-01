Lightning strikes Greater Naples YMCA

NAPLES, Fla. The Greater Naples YMCA near Pine Ridge Road was struck by lightning Friday, Paul Thein, President of the Greater Naples YMCA said.

The strike affected approximately 40,000 square feet of the gym and knocked out the air conditioning unit, according to Thein. The gym and locker rooms are temporarily shut down.

Emergency portable air conditioning units were ordered to support the facility on 5450 YMCA Road until further assessment can be completed, according to Thein. The facility is expected to reopen within the next 12 hours.

It can take up to two weeks to fully complete the repair, depending on the severity of the damages, according to Thein.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire destroyed the Greater Naples YMCA after it was struck by lightning on Labor Day in 2013. The facility reopened their doors 180 days later to 12,000 members.