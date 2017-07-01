Former Lehigh man accused of stealing from charity captured

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A 57-year-old man was accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles has been caught, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Keith Edwards, a former Lehigh Acres resident, was arrested Friday morning in Masontown, Pennsylvania following an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Edwards is being charged with two warrants out of Lee County for grand theft and violating terms of his probation stemming from a DUI arrest, according to Crime Stoppers.

He was taken into custody without incident and will eventually be extradited back to Lee County.

“Even though Mr. Edwards took off right after the issue of the missing funds came to light, word got around and now it’s time for him to explain his side of the story to a judge,” Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said. “You can run from criminal allegations, but you can’t hide forever.”

It is currently unclear how soon Edwards will be brought back to Lee County to face his charges.