DAS holds adoption event for rescued Collier dogs

NAPLES, Fla. Over 50 dogs rescued from a rural Golden Gate Estates home by the Collier County Domestic Animal Services found their forever home Saturday.

“The day has been absolutely amazing,” DAS volunteer Kathy Rheaume said. “These dogs were confiscated from a bad situation.”

The DAS and Collier deputies took 53 dogs last month from Leo Pantoja’s home at 19320 Immokalee Road, where they were neglected and housed in filthy enclosures.

Two of the dogs were returned to Pantoja, since they were his personal dogs, county officials said. The rest were taken to the DAS shelter at 7610 Davis Blvd. and put up for adoption.

“These dogs have nothing but love to give,” Rheaume said. “It’s so rewarding to the staff and volunteers when these dogs go home.”