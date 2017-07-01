Collier man accused of threatening victim with knife

NAPLES, Fla. A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening a man with a knife, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was doing yard work in the front yard on North Road around 7:15 p.m. when Janson Dunlap, who had been working with a crew on renovating the house next door, approached him in an aggressive manner, deputies said.

Dunlap asked the victim if he was talking to him, to which he responded no.

Dunlap, who appeared to be drunk, took out a hunting knife, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill him, deputies said.

The victim managed to calm Dunlap down enough to get him to leave him alone.

As he was being taken to jail, Dunlap was verbally aggressive toward deputies, saying he was going to kill them and their families, the sheriff’s office said. He also smashed his face against the partition of the police vehicle and repeatedly kick the rear passenger door.

Dunlap is currently in custody facing charges of aggravated assault, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and threatening a law enforcement officer.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond.