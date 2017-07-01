Cape Coral homicide suspects to make first court appearance

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two men accused of killing a 19-year-old man will appear in court for the first time Saturday morning.

Julio Dominguez, 26, of Cape Coral, and Grenier Dominguez, 19, of Cape Coral, were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Goffar, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

The shooting happened Thursday night on the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West when Goffar attempted to steal five pounds of marijuana from the suspects during a transaction gone bad, police said. Goffar was shot in the back twice after he tried to flee on foot.

Julio Dominguez is facing charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Grenier Dominguez is also facing a charge of aggravated assault and accessory to second degree murder.

They are scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m.