Cape Coral homicide suspects held without bond

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two men accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man were held without bond Saturday morning.

Julio Dominguez, 26, of Cape Coral, and Grenier Dominguez, 19, of Cape Coral, were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Goffar, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Judge Elisabeth Adams decided to hold the suspects without bond after an interview with an eyewitness argued he saw both suspects take a bag of drugs from the deceased victim. The eyewitness, whose identity remains unclear, feared for his life after the suspects pointed a gun at him.

The shooting happened Thursday night on the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West when Goffar attempted to steal five pounds of marijuana from the suspects during a transaction gone bad, police said. Goffar was shot in the back twice after he tried to flee on foot.

Both men are facing charges of homicide and aggravated assault and are due back in court at 8:30 a.m. on July 31.