Volunteers sought to help preserve SWFL bird nests during July 4 weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. While missing Southwest Florida, Tropical Storm Cindy created waves and heavy rain that destroyed Terns and Black Skimmer nests on Marco Island.

More than 125 pairs of Terns, Skimmers and Snowy Plowers nests near Lover’s Key were also threatened by the waves and rain.

The Audobon of the Western Everglades is looking for volunteers to help protect the two colonies during the Independence Day weekend. If interested, contact Brad Cornell at [email protected] or 239-280-6278.

“We’re just trying to spread the word, give them a little space and enjoy a great weekend watching them make babies,” Cornell said.

The effort also aims to help preserve the area’s tourism, said biologist Adam Dinuovo.

“We may be a little crazy about birds, but we spend a lot of money on things like spotting scopes, binoculars and staying in hotels and eating at restaurants just to see sites like this,” he said.