Tim Tebow begins weekend series in Fort Myers against Miracle

FORT MYERS, Fla. After almost a week’s worth of hype, the day is finally here.

Quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow will be playing baseball with the St. Lucie Mets against the Fort Myers Miracle in a four-game series at Hammond Stadium, beginning Friday night.

Sunday will be his last game as as a member of the low-Class A Columbia Fireflies, as he’s being promoted to the Mets’ high-Class A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Dozens of fans gathered to watch him take batting practice and are excited to see him play.

“Tim’s gonna put on a show for us hopefully here,” Tebow fan Jack Hudson said. “And he’s here for four games, so hopefully he packs ’em in all four games.”

Tebow spoke with reporters prior to the game:

“It’s about adjusting to what I see out there every night,” Tebow said. “Trying to work the next day to improve, then show it the next night and sometimes that doesn’t really come in results, because you can have four really good at-bats and not get a hit and you could have four average at-bats and get two hits. It’s just baseball sometimes.”

The 29-year-old led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.