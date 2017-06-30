Quick healthy meal: Pan seared mahi-mahi with mango salsa

<script data-anvp='{"accessKey": "bvJ0dQpav07l0hG5JgfVLF2dv1vARwpP", "video": "4123066", "token": "NTpeV6c-sW9_X35xB2VZsbwK_1B4QhHNLarSmToXMZU~Mn4wfg", "mcp":"ANV", "pInstance":"p0"}' src="//w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/scripts/anvload.js"></script>

FORT MYERS, Fla. Chef Martin from American Home Senior Living shows WINK anchor Therese O’Shea how to make his pan seared mahi-mahi with mango Salsa. It’s a great tasting healthy dish that’s easy to make at home. Check out the recipe below.

Pan Seared Mahi-Mahi with Mango Salsa

Ingredients:

Mahi-Mahi

Two 4 ounce Mahi-Mahi Filets

1 tsp Caribbean Jerk Seasoning

Drizzle of Olive Oil

Coconut Rice

2 ½ quarts water

1 qt of Jasmine Rice

8 oz of coconut milk

1 cup fresh shredded coconut

Mango Fruit Salsa

1 cup fresh small diced pineapple

1 peeled and diced mango

¼ cup fresh diced red pepper

¼ cup fresh diced green pepper

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro

¼ cup white vinegar

½ cup brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon Nutmeg

1 tablespoon lime juice

Preparation:

Step 1~ Salsa

In a small bowl mix vinegar, sugar, lime juice, and nutmeg together, set aside. Place all fruit, vegetables, and herbs in a stainless or plastic bowl, pour liquid over the fruit and toss together, set aside and chill. This can be made a day ahead of time and kept in the refrigerator.

Step 2 ~ Coconut Rice

Place water into a large sauce pan. Add rice and coconut milk and stir until well combined. Then bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer Simmer for 20-25 minutes until rice is tender then remove from heat Using a spoon add shredded coconut and gently mix together. Keep warm at a minimum of 135 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 3 ~ Mahi- Mahi

Lightly sprinkle jerk seasoning on fish. Pre-heat nonstick skillet on range under medium high heat. When skillet is warm add drizzle of olive oil. When oil flows smoothly and coats the bottom of the pan, it is ready Gently place Mahi into pan and sauté until slightly brown, about 3 minutes, then flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until fish is firm and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

Set 4 ~ Serve

Place your finished items on a plate, and top the Mahi with your fresh salsa, enjoy!