Pregnant Fort Myers woman struck by lightning remains in critical condition

FORT MYERS, Fla. A nine-month-old pregnant woman struck by lightning Thursday afternoon remained in critical condition on Friday.

Doctors delivered Meghan Davidson’s baby boy at Lee Memorial Hospital after she was struck on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. The condition of the baby, who was taken to Golisano Children’s Hospital, was not immediately known.

Davidson was struck as heavy storms moved through the area. A BJ’s Wholesale Club store less than two miles from the neighborhood was evacuated after it was also struck by lightning.