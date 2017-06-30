Police: Jacksonville man sits on gun, shoots self in penis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKMG) A man accidentally shot himself in the penis early Friday morning when he sat on a gun in the driver’s seat of his car, police said.

Cedrick Jelks, 38, was taken to Memorial Hospital by 25-year-old Shanekia Roberts, who told police that Jelks was sitting in his Nissan Altima by himself and came into their home on Freedom Crossing Trail in a panic and ran straight to the bathroom.

She said she followed him and saw that he had a gunshot wound to his penis, so she took him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

She said Jelks told her he sat on the gun, which accidentally went off.

Investigators found that Jelks was convicted of cocaine possession in 2004.

It’s possible he will be facing charges for possessing a firearm, because he is a convicted felon