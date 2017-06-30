Plane lands on 405 freeway, short of California airport runway
IRVINE, Calif. (CBSLA.com) A plane has reportedly crashed on the 405 Freeway at MacArthur Parkway in Irvine.
Small aircraft crashed on 405 at John Wayne #crash #johnwayne #405 pic.twitter.com/aQSOwtuSZi
— Rafi Mamalian (@rafimama) June 30, 2017
The crash was first reported at 10 a.m. The 405 Freeway has been closed in both directions at MacArthur due to debris on the roadway.
405 Freeway closed in both directions at MacArthur, due to debris on the roadway. #FlyJWA
— John Wayne Airport (@JohnWayneAir) June 30, 2017
No further information was immediately available.