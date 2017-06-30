Heavily-armed trio sought in Fort Myers armed robbery

FORT MYERS, Fla. Three suspects are at large following an armed robbery early Friday morning at a Circle K on Metro Parkway, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery happened just before 4 a.m. at the convenience store on 10800 Metro Parkway, according to a press release. Three men entered the Circle K, and held two store employees at gunpoint, taking their cell phones and demanding they get on the ground.

The men, armed with a shot gun, a handgun and an assault rifle, then took an unknown amount of cash and two 18 packs of Corona beer, before fleeing the store in what appeared to be a gray GMC Acadia, authorities said. The vehicle had a white towel or t-shirt masking the license plate.

The trio wore blue gloves. One suspect wore a black ski mask and black clothing, another wore a gray beanie hat and a red bandana and the third suspect had a dreads hairstyle with burgundy colored tips, according to the press release.

Circle K released surveillance photos in hopes of finding the suspects:

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. Tips will remain anynmous and callers are eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Tips can also be made online or using the P3Tips mobile app.