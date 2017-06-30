North Fort Myers homicide suspect to face judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. A 51-year-old man accused of killing a 77-year-old North Fort Myers woman inside her condo will appear in court Friday morning.

Brett Pleasant, of Fort Myers, faces homicide and robbery charges, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. Bond has not been set.

Pleasant was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the murder, more than a week since deputies discovered the body of Joann Leasure inside her home at the Parkway Apartments on Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers. The motive is unclear, deputies said.

Pleasant has a lengthy criminal past, and has been arrested numerous times since 1985 on charges related to robbery with a firearm, attacking an officer and escaping jail, according to deputies. He’s also been arrested in Escambia multiple times.

Pleasant will appear at 9 a.m. at the Lee County Clerk of Court on 1700 Monroe St.