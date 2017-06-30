Increasing clouds, scattered storms for Friday

FORT MYERS, Fla. There will be a high of 93 degrees with increasing cloud cover and scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours Friday, meteorologist Matt Devitt said.

“But like yesterday, we’re gonna take those spotty storms and they will expand and grow and eventually we will hit our another round of scattered rain and storms with a potential for a quick one to three inches of rain, locally heavy downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds,” Devitt said.

View an hourly forecast here.