FDLE cancels alert for missing Jacksonville Beach boy

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. The search for a missing 7-year-old boy is over.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled the Missing Child Alert issued Friday night for Luke Gjelaj after he disappeared from the 100 block of 10th Street North.

He was believed to be in the company of Marla D’Andrea, according to the FDLE.

It’s unclear why the alert was canceled and the boy’s condition is unknown.

For more information, contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department 904-270-1661.