2 arrested in deadly Cape Coral shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Two people were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Julio Dominguez, 26, and Grenier Dominguez, 19, are accused of killing Nicholas Goffar Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded Thursday night to the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West after receiving a “shots-heard” call and found Goffar, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his life-threatening injuries Friday, police said.

Goffar tried to steal five pounds of marijuana from the suspects inside a residence during a drug transaction gone bad, police said.

As Goffar tried to flee on foot, gunfire ensued and he was shot twice in the back, according to police.

Julio Dominguezis facing charges of second degree murder and aggravated assault. Grenier Dominguez is also facing a charge of aggravated assault and accessory to second degree murder.

No bond has been set.

It’s unclear how the two suspects are related.

Watch Lt. Dana Coston’s full press conference regarding the two arrests: