2 arrested in Collier convenience store armed robberies

NAPLES, Fla. A man and a woman were arrested Friday morning in connection to the armed robberies of two local convenience stores, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jeremiah Vasquez, 34, of Francis Avenue in East Naples, and Crystal Pages, 28, of Winifred Row Lane in Golden Gate, are accused of robbing Rose’s Food Mart and 7 Food Mart at gunpoint, according to deputies. They face armed robbery and grand theft charges for their alleged involvement.

The first robbery took place June 10 around 9 p.m. at Rose’s Food Mart on 1808 Santa Barbara Blvd., the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies found a store employee bleeding from the head.

The second happened June 18 at the 7 Food Mart on 2332 Santa Barbara Blvd., deputies said. Vasquez and Pages were identified from Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Vasquez is facing additional charges of armed robbery, grand theft and aggravated battery associated with an armed robbery for the incident at Rose’s Food Mart, according to deputies.

It’s unclear when the two will appear in court.