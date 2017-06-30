Cape Coral man, 19, killed in Thursday night shooting

CAPE CORAL, Fla. One person died in a Thursday night shooting on Kismet Parkway West, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Nicholas Goffar, 19, of Cape Coral was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to his life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers responded Thursday night after receiving a “shots-heard” call to the 2100 block of Kismet Parkway West and found the victim, later identified as Goffar, police said. Officials are continuing to investigate.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were unclear.

“It is ‘all hands on deck’ in our Investigative Services Bureau right now,” said Lieutenant Dana Coston, Cape Coral Police Department Public Affairs Officer in a press release. “This is a very active and fluid investigation and we are making progress.”

No further information was immediately available.