Two years pass since Sievers murder
FORT MYERS, Fla. Thursday marks two years since the victim of one of Southwest Florida’s most gruesome and high-profile killings was found dead in her Bonita Springs home.
Mark Sievers is charged with first-degree murder in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers. He faces the death penalty if convicted.
The story made national headlines and was recently featured on an episode of “48 Hours.”
Investigators believe Mark Sievers, who has pleaded not guilty, planned the killing and promised Wayne Wright, his childhood friend, payment for carrying out the plan.
Wright accepted a plea deal and is expected to testify against Rodgers and Mark Sievers once they reach trial.