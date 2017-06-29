Two years pass since Sievers murder

FORT MYERS, Fla. Thursday marks two years since the victim of one of Southwest Florida’s most gruesome and high-profile killings was found dead in her Bonita Springs home.

Mark Sievers is charged with first-degree murder in what investigators described as a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The story made national headlines and was recently featured on an episode of “48 Hours.”