Defense rests in Punta Gorda police chief’s trial

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. The defense rested in Punta Gorda Police Chief Tom Lewis’ trial Thursday morning.

Lewis did not take the stand.

Lewis is charged with culpable negligence, a second-degree misdemeanor in the August 2016 citizens academy shooting that resulted in the death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton, 73.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday and after airing a phone conversation between Lewis and a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigator to the six-person jury after officer Lee Coel shot and killed Knowlton in a “shoot, don’t shoot” scenario during a training exercise. Coel is charged with first-degree manslaughter.

While Lewis said he was involved in multiple aspects of the demonstration, he added former Lt. Katie Heck ran the event.

Coel used his personal weapon loaded with live ammunition, as opposed to blanks, during the deadly training exercise.

However, Gene Sims, a former police academy instructor, took the stand Wednesday and said Lewis was responsible because of his position within the department.

“You can delegate authority, but you cannot delegate responsibility,” Sims said.

Lewis filed multiple motions to drop the charge, but he has been unsuccessful.

The defense asserts Coel was ultimately responsible because he ignored safety protocols implemented by Lewis.