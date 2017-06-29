Lightning strikes pregnant woman, discount store in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. A nine-months pregnant woman and a BJ’s Wholesale Club store were struck by lightning Thursday afternoon, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

The woman was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital after he was struck, the Fort Myers Fire Department said. Her condition is unclear.

She was hit on Triangle Palms Lane in the Whispering Palms neighborhood, police said. That location is less than 2 miles away from the wholesale club at 9372 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The manager is evacuating the store, where haze and smoke were seen inside after the lightning strike, police said. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.