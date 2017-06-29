Port Charlotte man, 53, killed in Punta Gorda crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. One person died in a crash Wednesday night on State Road 31, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

William Lewshane Hall, 53, of Port Charlotte, was killed when his 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveled off State Road 31, onto the east shoulder and overturned in a canal, a witness told the FHP. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 7:57 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 31 and Bermont Road, State troopers said. It shut down the northbound lanes of State Road 31 for about two and a half hours.

It’s unclear if Hall was wearing a seat belt or if alcohol involved in the crash.