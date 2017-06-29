Naples BBQ restaurant offers Fourth of July recipes
NAPLES, Fla. Big Papa’s Country Kitchen has some tips and tricks to spice up your Fourth of July barbecue.
Below are the recipes prepared by professional barbecuer Dana Hillis, also known as “Big Papa” of Big Papa’s Country Kitchen:
Firecracker shrimp
Ingredients:
- 1 tbs. paprika
- 1/2 tb.s cayenne pepper
- 1/2 tsp. ground cuman
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- One cup crushed tomatoes
- Two lbs. cooked shrimp
Method:
- Mix ingredients together to create rub, then season shrimp in rub. Skewer shrimp and place them on grill
Smoked bloody mary
Ingredients
- Six roma tomatoes
- Salt & pepper
- Six to eight slices of bacon
- Two lemons
- One celery
- 2 tbs. horseradish
- 3 tbs. Worcestershire sauce
- Three cups tomato juice
- 2 tbs. old bay seasoning
- 5 tbs. hot sauce
- Vodka to liking
Method:
- Slice tomato’s in half and place on wire wrack with salt, pepper and old bay seasoning
- Place rack with seasoned tomato’s in smoker at 275. add bacon to smoker cook for approximately one hour
- Skin tomato’s and add to blender
- Add horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, hot sauce, squeezed lemon and vodka to blender and blend
- Pour over glass of ice garnish with pickled vegetables, celery and smoked bacon.
Smoked peach ice cream
Ingredients:
- 1 quart of ice cream
- One package of Junket Ice Cream Mix or your favorite brand
- 1 1/4 cups of whole milk
- 3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream
- Three sliced peaches. cut in half and remove seeds
Method:
- Add 2 tbs. butter, 2 tbs. brown sugar & 1 tps. of cinnamon on each peach half
- Smoke peaches on wire rack in outdoor BBQ smoker on 275 degrees for 45 minutes
- Combine above ingredients and stir until dissolved
- Pour mixture into your home ice cream maker
- Freeze according to manufactures instructions
|Reporter:
|John Trierweiler
JohnTrierweiler
|Writer:
|Rachel Ravina