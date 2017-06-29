Naples BBQ restaurant offers Fourth of July recipes

NAPLES, Fla. Big Papa’s Country Kitchen has some tips and tricks to spice up your Fourth of July barbecue.

Below are the recipes prepared by professional barbecuer Dana Hillis, also known as “Big Papa” of Big Papa’s Country Kitchen:

Firecracker shrimp

Ingredients:

1 tbs. paprika

1/2 tb.s cayenne pepper

1/2 tsp. ground cuman

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 cup brown sugar

One cup crushed tomatoes

Two lbs. cooked shrimp

Method:

Mix ingredients together to create rub, then season shrimp in rub. Skewer shrimp and place them on grill

Smoked bloody mary

Ingredients

Six roma tomatoes

Salt & pepper

Six to eight slices of bacon

Two lemons

One celery

2 tbs. horseradish

3 tbs. Worcestershire sauce

Three cups tomato juice

2 tbs. old bay seasoning

5 tbs. hot sauce

Vodka to liking

Method:

Slice tomato’s in half and place on wire wrack with salt, pepper and old bay seasoning

Place rack with seasoned tomato’s in smoker at 275. add bacon to smoker cook for approximately one hour

Skin tomato’s and add to blender

Add horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, hot sauce, squeezed lemon and vodka to blender and blend

Pour over glass of ice garnish with pickled vegetables, celery and smoked bacon.

Smoked peach ice cream

Ingredients:

1 quart of ice cream

One package of Junket Ice Cream Mix or your favorite brand

1 1/4 cups of whole milk

3/4 cup of heavy whipping cream

Three sliced peaches. cut in half and remove seeds

Method: