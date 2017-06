PUNTA GORDA, Fla. A 46-year-old man was acquitted of BUI manslaughter Thursday after conceding to a lesser charge of boating under the influence, a defense attorney said.

Bruce Vilardi was arrested after his rental boat collided with a jet ski carrying Ohio resident Lee Hollis, who died in the December 2013 crash.

A judge sentenced Vilardi to nine months in county jail on the BUI charge.