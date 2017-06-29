Lehigh fire commissioner accused of embezzlement

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. A member of the Lehigh Acres Board of Fire Commissioners was arrested Wednesday on felony charges, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Anderson, who is set to go on trial next month for unrelated charges, is accused of embezzling more than $2,000 from the Heritage Group, a commercial real estate agency.

The company hired Anderson to do some computer work, but discovered a shortage of funds from the company account in October 2016, deputies said.

Anderson had been embezzling money from the company and writing checks to pay his personal bills, according to deputies.

He was due for trial next month on a felony theft charge involving lawnmowers taken from the Habitat for Humanity in North Fort Myers.

Anderson is facing fraud and larceny charges. He posted a $10,000 bond Wednesday night.