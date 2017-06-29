Jaywalking confrontation video prompts investigation into Jacksonville deputy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS 47) The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the confrontation caught on camera involving one of its deputies and a man cited for crossing the street illegally and not having ID on him.

Action News Jax was the first to show you the video of the heated exchange between deputy Jack Bolen and Devonte Shipman last week.

WINK News anchor Corey Lazar shared the video via Facebook:

Since the encounter, the video has gone viral and has been picked up by publications across the country.

Bolen’s Concise Officer History with JSO shows in 2010, an allegation of failure to conform to work standards was sustained and Bolen received a written reprimand.

In 2014, the document shows, he received informal counseling and remedial training for a “chargeable traffic crash.”

Two days after the interaction with Shipman, Bolen’s patrol car was hit by a drunken driver while doing a lane closure on the Buckman Bridge.

SO said Bolen is doing OK.

Reporter Russell Colburn asked Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson if one needs to have ID just to walk down the street.

“No, you don’t,” Carson said.

“There’s no need for (Officer Bolen) to argue,” Carson said. “Write a ticket or make the arrest, (and) off we go. Sort it out in court, not out on the street.”