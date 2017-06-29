Community pushing for answers in North Fort Myers murder

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. The public is rallying to find out who killed a 77-year-old woman.

Lee County deputies discovered the body of Jo Ann Leasure last week at the Parkway Apartments on Hancock Bridge Parkway.

John Atherton, who worked on the elevators at Leasure’s building, is pressing for answers and contributing money from his company, General Elevator Solutions, for information leading to an arrest.

“If they can do this to a 77-year-old lady, what’s gonna keep them from doing it to somebody else?” he said.

The contribution from General Elevator Solutions brought the reward up to $2,000 Wednesday from $1,000, but more donations may be coming. Lots of people have called Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers expressing a desire to help, Crime Stoppers Coordinator Trish Routte said.

“It was tugging at my heart,” Atherton said. “She was such a nice lady. So if we can help the community, find somebody who’s capable of doing that.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t be reached for comment.