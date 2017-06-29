Cape Coral firefighters warn against flying drones near fireworks

CAPE CORAL, Fla. Fourth of July fireworks offer a chance for drone flyers to capture amazing footage.

But drones are prohibited from flying near the city’s Red White and Boom event.

“I think when there’s any large event, any public gathering, you really have to take into account what’s going on around you,” said drone hobbyist Dave Beaty. “With drones, there could be cause for concern, especially if there’s public safety aircraft in the area.”

Drones, which usually weigh about 3 pounds, can cause injuries if they malfunction and fall onto a crowd, the Cape Coral Fire Department said. They can also get in the way of medical helicopters in an emergency.

“Obviously, the medical helicopter comes in in extreme circumstances,” fire department spokesperson Andrea Schuch said. “But if it’s an extreme circumstance, you’re gonna want the help there as soon as possible, and you don’t wanna have to wait for drones to land so that the helicopter can come in.”

Criminal charges could come against anyone who refuses orders from police to land their drone.